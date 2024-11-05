Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 874.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 151.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $127.15 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

