SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $568.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.92 and a 200 day moving average of $549.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $439.81 and a twelve month high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.