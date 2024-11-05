Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 9,521 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 79,341.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

