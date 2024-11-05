Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

