Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 127,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.