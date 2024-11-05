BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BBN opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.