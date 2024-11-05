First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2,037.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

