Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 7,891 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
