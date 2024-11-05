Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 420,972 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 127,127 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1939 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

