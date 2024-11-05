Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 506.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $128.84 and a one year high of $170.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

