Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 14,603.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,386,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,910,000 after purchasing an additional 94,865 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 965,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 582,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $621.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

