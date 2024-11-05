Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

