9,642 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,290.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 170.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXL opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

