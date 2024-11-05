Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.78 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

