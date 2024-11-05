Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 8,743 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 731,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

