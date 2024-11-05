Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,048,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

