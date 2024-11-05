Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPC stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

