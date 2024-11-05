State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $986,000 Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of MillerKnoll worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 173.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 954,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 76,994 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.