First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $280,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.21. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

