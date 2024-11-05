First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 811 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

