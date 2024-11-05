New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 197,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 883,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

