NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $216,302,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,286,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth $75,914,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 824,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $39,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VYX opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

