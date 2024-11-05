First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Celanese by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

