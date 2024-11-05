First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 1,080 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

