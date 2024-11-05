O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,337.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on OI

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.