Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.