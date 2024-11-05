New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 465.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

