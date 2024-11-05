New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $424,123.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,982.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $5,910,256. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

