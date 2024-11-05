Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG opened at $3.81 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.