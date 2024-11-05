Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

