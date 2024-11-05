Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $251,000 in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,454,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,924,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GSC stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.