Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $207.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.



