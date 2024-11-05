2,903 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $126,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of JGRO stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile
The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Growth ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.