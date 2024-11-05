Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) & Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -183.28% -53.18% -41.74% Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclaris Therapeutics and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.75%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Risk and Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Global Cord Blood”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $31.25 million 4.95 -$88.48 million ($0.82) -2.65 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services. It develops Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an MK2 inhibitor which is under Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast and pancreatic cancer; ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor, completed Phase 2b trails for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions; and ATI-2138, an oral covalent inhibitor of ITK and JAK3 inhibitor under Phase 1 trials as a treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

