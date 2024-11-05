Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,000 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of NeuroPace worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in NeuroPace by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 46.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPCE opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 223,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,750.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,726,105.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,916. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

