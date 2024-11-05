Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.