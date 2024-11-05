Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $163,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 14.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,891.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,591 shares of company stock worth $5,195,582 over the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.