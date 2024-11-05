Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

