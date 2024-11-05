Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $225,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.