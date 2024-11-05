Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 135,909 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,909 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

