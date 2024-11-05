Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 829.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

