Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

EFAV stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

