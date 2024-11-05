Head-To-Head Survey: Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) versus Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Ryan Specialty 10.31% 47.90% 6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Roadzen and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ryan Specialty 1 5 5 0 2.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roadzen presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 700.00%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and Ryan Specialty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 1.46 -$99.67 million ($3.00) -0.33 Ryan Specialty $2.39 billion 7.41 $61.04 million $0.77 87.75

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Roadzen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

