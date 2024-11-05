First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,207.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,240.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.97.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.