First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 522.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,207.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,240.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $949.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.97.
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share.
Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.
Texas Pacific Land Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
