First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 399 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

CF opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

