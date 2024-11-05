State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at $67,973,248.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,113 shares of company stock worth $13,608,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

