First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $272,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $156.13. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,511.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

