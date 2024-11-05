First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,683,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.