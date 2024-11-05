First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 153.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crown by 31.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Crown by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.