First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.